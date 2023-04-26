COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was convicted Wednesday of raping two children under 10 years old.

After a three-day trial, a Franklin County Common Pleas Court judge found 31-year-old Anthony Williams guilty of three counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition for the sexual abuse of two children. Court documents indicate the children were 8 and 5 years old.

According to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, two children came forward in February 2020 with accusations of sexual assault. Williams was charged in September 2020. He waived his right to a jury trial, instead opting for a judicial decision.

Williams’ sentencing is scheduled for May 23, according to the prosecutor’s office. Because he was convicted of raping children under the age of 13, he faces steeper potential sentences.