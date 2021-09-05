Columbus man charged with striking COTA bus driver

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested and charged a man with assaulting a COTA bus driver this week.

A warrant for the arrest of Stefan Royce Nall was served Saturday after police circulated COTA surveillance footage showing a man standing in a bus aisle.

Court documents show that Nall has been charged with robbery with attempt to inflict or threaten serious physical harm on another.

Police say the 68-year old COTA driver was found with injuries to his face on Friday and taken by medics to the hospital for treatment.

COTA CEO Joanna Pinkerton released a statement saying she was outraged and heartbroken at news of the assault.

“COTA’s frontline employees, who are dedicated to keeping our community moving, deserve respect and gratitude – not violence,” she said.

Nall is set to be arraigned on Tuesday at 9 a.m.