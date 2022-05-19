COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was arrested for his involvement in the alleged shooting death of driver on I-71.

Michael V. Thilat, 29, was charged with murder Thursday for allegedly shooting and killing Anthony Luney, a 56-year-old who was found dead in his Mini Cooper on I-71 north near Morse Road on Saturday, May 14, according to records from the Franklin County Municipal Court.

Columbus police responded to reports of a Mini Cooper traveling northbound at approximately 60 mph, “bouncing off of the center median wall,” court records state.

The vehicle stopped at I-71 northbound, south of the State Route 161, where police found Luney slumped over the steering wheel. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office pronounced Luney dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to court records.

Officers arrested Thilat for unrelated felony warrants, and while detectives questioned the 29-year-old, he reportedly admitted to shooting Luney at the 3300 block of Maize Road during a drug deal, court records state.

Thilat’s arraignment is scheduled for Friday at 9 a.m.