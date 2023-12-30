COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man is charged with murder after a shooting in West Virginia left one woman dead and an infant injured.

According to NBC4 sister station WOWK in Huntington, West Virginia, the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in a home in Charleston, West Virginia.

Dominick Curtis Gray, 38, is charged in Kanawha County Magistrate Court with first-degree murder and malicious wounding.

WOWK reports that officers found the victim, Beverly Hensley, 34, of Charleston, shot multiple times inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Hensley’s 9-month-old daughter had injuries to her chest and left thumb. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Gray is currently being held in South Central Regional Jail. Online records for the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation do not show any bond information for Gray.

The Charleston police department is continuing to investigate the shooting.