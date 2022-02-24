COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was charged Thursday in connection with the December death of Imam Mohamed Hassan Adam.

John Wesley Wooden, Jr., 46, is accused of shooting and killing the 48-year-old local Somali community leader on or about Dec. 22, according to records from the Franklin County Municipal Court.

According to a report from Franklin County Coroner Dr. Anahi Ortiz’s office, Imam Mohamed Hassan Adam died after being shot multiple times.

Adam was originally reported missing Dec. 22 and his body was found inside a van off Joyce and Windsor avenues Dec. 24.

Wooden, who was arrested on Feb. 18, is scheduled to be arraigned in court Friday.