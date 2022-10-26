COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual assault involving several juvenile victims in North Linden.

On Oct. 20 the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call stating that Devin Gautier, 19, assaulted several juveniles at the 1800 block of Case Road in Clinton Township.

Devin Gautier. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

According to a Franklin County Municipal Court report, one of the victims, who is 15, participated in a forensic interview at Nationwide Children’s Hospital Center for Safety and Healing. During the interview, the victim said she was assaulted August 1st behind Mr. Gautier’s house in a shed at around 2 a.m. after Gautier provided her with alcohol and marijuana.

Gautier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with three counts of gross sexual imposition.