COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly raping a girl while she was babysitting at a home on the Northeast Side in July.

According to Franklin County court records, Columbus police were called to the 5000 block of Buffalo Run in the Little Turtle neighborhood on July 29 at 6:30 p.m. The victim, a 13-year-old girl, was at the residence, where she reported that 33-year-old Jossy Myers assaulted and raped her.

Police said the victim reported that Myers told her, “This will be our secret,” and despite the victim saying no, she was unable to push him off her. The victim later texted her mother, who contacted police.

A sexual assault unit detective collected evidence and collaborated with the crime scene unit to file an arrest warrant for Myers.

Myers, who resides in Franklinton, was taken into custody Saturday. He is scheduled for an arraignment hearing Tuesday morning.