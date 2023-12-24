COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man accused of kidnapping two children was found in Texas, where he told police that Elon Musk had wanted to meet with him.

According to Franklin County court records, a woman called Columbus police to report that her children, a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, had been taken from their home on Dec. 7 by their father. The report stated that the father, 29, flew that day with them to Austin, Texas.

Even though he is facing felony kidnapping charges, NBC4 is not naming the father to protect the identities of others in the family.

Police said the mother told them that the father believed someone was out to get him and his children. She told police she discovered that the father had taken a Lyft from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to the headquarters for Starlink in Bastrop, about 30 miles east of Austin.

About 8:30 p.m., Bastrop police responded to reports of a man trying to gain entry to the Starlink property while carrying two children. The officer said that the man told him Elon Musk asked him to come speak with him.

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation, operated by SpaceX, that provides global broadband coverage. It is owned by Musk, who is also involved in Tesla and X, the new name for Twitter.

The father, who traveled without supplies for the children, was later seen walking down a nearby road with them, with no luggage or transportation and saying he was visiting one of his children’s mothers, the criminal complaint said. The police report stated that his only connection to Texas is an aunt who does not live near Austin.

A warrant for the father was issued in Columbus on Dec. 8, and he was in local custody on Thursday. The man is scheduled to have his arraignment hearing in Franklin County Municipal Court on Tuesday morning.