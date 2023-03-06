COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man who was arrested and charged Thursday with attacking a Columbus city employee while wielding an axe made his first court appearance on Monday.

Anthony Margiotti, 37, appeared for his arraignment in Franklin County Municipal Court after he allegedly attacked a woman who was performing an inspection of his residence on the 100 block of South Ashburton Road in Eastmoor.

According to Franklin County court documents, the woman from the City of Columbus Code Enforcement office was walking around his house Thursday when it appeared no one was home. When she heard a noise inside the home, she returned to the front of the property. Margiotti then allegedly came out of the front door, yelling and swearing at the inspection officer.

He then grabbed the woman by her shirt collar and hair and dragged her back to her vehicle parked on the street. The car was marked “City of Columbus Code Enforcement”.

Margiotti, who was also holding an axe, let go of the woman and smashed all of the windows in the car. He also destroyed a work computer in the front seat of the vehicle. The woman ran away from the scene and Columbus police arrived to arrest him.

During a pat-down, Margiotti spit in a Columbus police officer’s face while being taken into custody.

His bond was set for a total of $350,000 for his three charges which include: Criminal damaging/endangering, kidnapping, and harassment with a bodily substance. Other conditions of his bond include staying away from the victims and not being allowed to have alcohol, drugs, or weapons.

Margiotti, whose preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday morning, reportedly refused to speak with his public defender and was shouting obscenities during today’s arraignment.