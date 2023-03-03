COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who reportedly wielded an axe and dragged a City of Columbus employee away from his house Thursday morning is in custody.

Anthony Margiotti, who lives on the 100 block of South Ashburton Road in Eastmoor, is facing charges of kidnapping, hindering and obstructing a function of government and criminal damaging and endangering after he allegedly attacked a woman who was performing an inspection of the residence.

According to Franklin County court documents the woman from the City of Columbus Code Enforcement Officer’s office was walking around the house when it appeared no one was home. When she heard a noise inside the home, she returned to the front of the property. Margiotti then allegedly came out of the front door, yelling and swearing at the inspection officer. Margiotti then grabbed the woman by her shirt collar and hair and dragged her back to her vehicle parked on the street. The car was marked “City of Columbus Code Enforcement”.

Margiotti, who was also holding an axe, let go of the woman and smashed all of the windows in the car. He also destroyed a work computer that on the front seat of the vehicle. The woman ran away from the scene and Columbus police arrived to arrest Margiotti.

During a pat-down, Margiotti spit in a Columbus police officer’s face. He was taken into custody and additionally charged with harassment with a bodily substance.