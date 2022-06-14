COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus’ Main Library has been featured in Fodor’s Travel‘s list of most beautiful libraries in the U.S.

The Main Library landed at spot 10, beating out Los Angeles Central Library at 11. Seattle’s Central Public Library was deemed the top spot, with Louisville Free Public Library Main Branch, Nashville Public Library and St. Louis Public Library’s Central Library also featured.

“Ohio may have numerous public libraries to enjoy (like The Mercantile Library in Cincinnati, which may be haunted, and the Cleveland Public Library’s historic Main Library Building, known for its impressive interiors), but the Columbus Metropolitan Library might be the most impressive,” wrote Fodor’s Travel. “This library features original Beaux-Arts-style architecture and Vermont marble dating back to 1907.”

Fodor’s Travel noted the library is known for its grand atrium, glass curtain walls and 230,000 square-feet of space with internationally sourced art, an auditorium, an 800-seat reading and event spaces.

At 96 S. Grant Ave., the Main Library was built in 1907 and is one of 1,700 libraries constructed with funds from Andrew Carnegie. The library hosts programs like School Help, Summer Reading Challenge and Ready for Kindergarten.