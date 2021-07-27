Columbus library system’s school help centers returning this year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – With the new school year just weeks away, it’s almost time for kids to hit the books.

Columbus Metropolitan Library is anticipating a spike in students coming through their doors asking for help with school.

This is why it will be offering help with academics in all 23 of their locations for students in from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Students can receive help with science, math, reading, technology, and art, among other topics.

The School Help Centers were offered last year but were virtual due to the pandemic.

“Virtual school was challenging,” said Columbus Metropolitan Library Public Service Director Kathy Shahbodagi. “Students were using Chromebooks and iPads.”

She said the pandemic also shed a light on the importance of in-person learning, which is why she wants to make sure parents and children take advantage of the assistance offered.

Shahbodagi said for those who may be feeling hesitant to return in person, they will also be adding HELPNOW, a new online assistance for kids right at home. It offers study tools and test preparation 24 hours a day.

School Help Centers will be starting on Aug. 16 and anyone is welcome to join while space is available. Online tutors will be available Monday through Friday from 2 p.m to 11 p.m.

