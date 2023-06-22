COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Library patrons can enjoy more free media this summer than the books on the shelves.

The Columbus Metropolitan Library is partnering with the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts to offer a limited number of free passes for CAPA’s summer movie series. The passes are part of the library’s larger Culture Pass program, which provides free admission for library cardholders to cultural institutions throughout central Ohio.

“With the help of our community partners, we’re working to expose all central Ohioans to the many renowned cultural gems we are fortunate to have at our doorstep,” Donna Zuiderweg, chief community engagement officer, said in a news release. “As a public library, our role is to ensure equal access to all, and that goes well beyond books.”

Each CAPA Culture Pass can be used for up to 10 films being shown at the Ohio Theatre through July 16. Features include “Citizen Kane,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Psycho.” All 23 library locations will offer 10 CAPA Culture Passes, which normally cost $40. Tickets for individual films cost $6.

As part of the library’s Culture Pass program, library cardholders can visit the BalletMet, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, the Franklin Park Conservatory and some Columbus Clippers games. Passes must be picked up in person, the availability of which can be checked here.

Other free programming

The library announced Wednesday that it has partnered with the Children’s Hunger Alliance to provide free lunch and snacks for those 18 and under at 16 library locations. Dates and locations for the Summer Lunch and Snack program, which runs through Aug. 22, can be found here.

Library cardholders also qualify for a five-entry pass to Columbus’ outdoor public pools this summer if they bring their card.