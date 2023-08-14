COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Metropolitan Library system is once again offering after-school homework help to students starting next week.

Beginning Aug. 21, all kindergarten through 12th graders can get free help at 22 of the library system’s branches.

The School Help Centers will offer students a place to study and learn, computers, printers, research tools, and the system’s catalog including eBooks.

The specific hours for each School Help Center and the branch where it is located are listed below and reflect the different dismissal times for the school districts served by the library system.

SCHOOL HELP CENTER HOURS OF OPERATION

Franklinton, Hilltop, Karl Road, New Albany, Northside, Parsons, Whitehall branches

Monday – Friday, 3-6 p.m.

Barnett, Canal Winchester, Driving Park, Dublin, Gahanna, Hilliard, Linden, Marion-Franklin, Martin Luther King, Northern Lights, Reynoldsburg, Shepard, South High, Whetstone

Monday – Thursday, 3:30-6:30 p.m. and Friday, 3-6 p.m.

Southeast

Monday – Thursday, 4-7 p.m. and Friday, 3-6 p.m.

The Main Library branch is not currently offering in-person school help.

Click here to learn more about the School Help Centers.