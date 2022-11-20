COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Sunday’s shooting at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado is drawing a response from an organization supporting the same community in Columbus.

Stonewall Columbus is a local organization focused on the empowerment and wellness of members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Its executive director, Densil Porteous, said he didn’t even know how to respond when he heard the initial reports of a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

He says it’s horribly disheartening to think that the community can be under attack so blatantly without question or pause as so many communities are honoring those lost during Transgender Day of Remembrance.

“I think the most important thing we can do is come together as a community,” Porteous said. “I think this was a blatant attack against the queer community, the LGBT community, and I think whomever could’ve been in that club celebrating or simply trying to live their life, I think all of us in the community want to come together and support each other.”

Porteous said the attack is a reminder to stay vigilant and aware of your surroundings and to stay strong as a community.