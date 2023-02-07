COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The U.S. Department of Justice’s review on the Columbus police force’s operations included recommendations for some changes in the department.

Mayor Andrew Ginther, City Attorney Zach Klein, Safety Director Robert Clark, and Police Chief Elaine Bryant spoke with the media on the early findings of the DOJ’s final report, which is expected to be released in full later Tuesday.

You can watch the full news conference in the player above.

Tuesday’s update was more than year in the making since the Justice Department accepted an offer from Ginther in September 2021 to review the city’s police force. The request was made after police were scrutinized for its response to protests Downtown during the summer of 2020 and the shooting deaths of Andre’ Hill, an unarmed Black man, by an officer who was fired from the force a week later, and Ma’Khia Bryant, a teenager who was threatening to attack others with a knife, among other incidents.

“This report validates that we are on the right track,” says Ginther. “But it also indicates there is still much work to be done.” Ginther also said the City of Columbus followed up with the DOJ with a new letter requesting independent examination of the police’s use of force policies, technology, and looking into community policing training practices.

Chief Bryant went into some of the highlights of the report and what action police will be taking in response. Among them is the DOJ’s recommendation to form a leadership group which Bryant said will be led by Assistant Chief Lashanna Potts and include members from a variety of offices. “This will hold the division accountable,” said Bryant. “And we can also update the public on the progress we make.”

The DOJ also highlighted CPD’s need to “reorganize” in its report, per Chief Bryant. In response, CPD will add a third assistant chief and proposing to increase the number of patrol zones. They also plan to restructure the community liaison officers into a “strong, community engaged problem-solving initiative,” Bryant said.

Recently, Columbus police were called out again by Rebecca Duran and her legal team to fire an officer who fatally shot her son Donovan Lewis in August. Lewis, 20, was shot by Officer Ricky Anderson in the Hilltop during an attempted arrest. Lewis was unarmed.

On Monday, Columbus police showed body camera footage of a shooting Sunday where Officer Joshua Ohlinger shot 66-year-old Michael Cleveland, who ran away after a traffic stop. It was the second time Ohlinger had shot a suspect after a traffic stop in six months.