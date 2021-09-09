Columbus leaders to provide update on city safety initiatives

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other leaders will be holding a news conference to provide an update on safety initiatives around the city.  

Ginther will be joined by Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant, and City Attorney Zach Klein at the 11 a.m. news conference, Thursday.  

Earlier this year, the city announced a “Reimagining Public Safety” initiative which focused on neighborhood safety and anti-violence programming. 

You can watch the news conference here, on NBC4i.com.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Ohio couple facing U.S.-Canada border separation

Space travel insurance: Columbus firm gets there first

Mixed reaction to new mask mandate

Law enforcement agencies asking for more funding

Young children located gun in yard

9/11: 20 years later

More Local News