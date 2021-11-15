COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, and other city leaders, will be announcing their proposal for the city’s operating budget during a news conference, Monday.

On Nov. 9, Ginther previewed some of what is in that budget, including a massive allocation to the Department of Public Safety.

“Our approaches to reducing crime in our city must also address the root causes of crime, including poverty, housing, food insecurity and joblessness,” said Ginther during the preview last week. “We will tackle these safety challenges by working with departments, partners and residents throughout all our neighborhoods. Everyone has a role to play in building a safer, more resilient community.”

Some of the safety initiatives announced include:

Expanding the Alternative Response Program, which imbeds social workers and mental health professionals in 9-1-1 dispatch to facilitate more precise and robust emergency responses.

Expanding the city’s successful Safe Streets bike patrol to additional neighborhoods.

Expanding the city’s RREACT (Rapid Response Emergency Addiction Crisis Team) efforts, a first-of-its-kind initiative that provides follow-up services for opiate overdose patients.

Continuing TAPS (Teens and Police Service), a program that connects youth with police mentors.

Forming the Police Athletic League to promote healthy habits and physical activity while establishing trusting bonds between youth and public safety personnel.

Continuing cross-departmental responses to neighborhoods by coordinating city resources to create physical deterrents to crime.

Continuing investments in GVI (Group Violence Intervention) to advance strategies and resources that reduce violent crime.

Working with city departments and outside partners such as the Columbus Urban League for youth interventions, including PEP (Parent Enrichment Program), a collaboration with Columbus Urban League and Franklin County Municipal Courts to provide enrichment classes to families who have children on the cusp of entering the criminal justice system.

Continuing the work of the CARE Coalition and VOICE (Violence, Outreach, Intervention and Community Engagement), a hospital-based intervention program for victims of violent attacks.

Continuing investments in young people through My Brother’s Keeper as well as extensive programming in the city’s Recreation and Parks Department.

Ginther will be joined by leaders with the Department of Finance and Management, Columbus Public Health, and others during a news conference scheduled for 9:30 a.m., Monday, to announce the full budget proposal.