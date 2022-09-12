COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus city leaders said their new approach to tackling violent crime is working.

This comes immediately after a weekend that saw eight shootings across the city.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Public Safety Director Robert Clark, and other officials talked about new violence reduction programs.

The Columbus Violence Reduction program used data to identify people who are at risk of committing violence or becoming a victim of violence and coordinates a personal intervention with those people, connecting them with resources in the community to keep them safe and out of trouble.

Another program the city is running is called Right Response. This places social workers in the 911 call centers to talk callers through a crisis, freeing up first responders’ resources and avoiding a potentially dangerous law enforcement response.

Ginther said the programs show promise.

“Homicides down 37% from this time last year,” he said. “I’m optimistic about the direction we’re heading, but I also know there is still much, much work to do. We will not accept the status quo.”

The Columbus Violence Reduction Program is expanding its network of partners to support people who are at risk.

The Right Response Program is also hiring social workers to expand its hours.