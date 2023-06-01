COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus city leaders said they are taking an aggressive approach to safety this summer and announced another record-breaking investment on Thursday to relaunch “Operation Moonlight.”

The program will increase police patrols during the overnight hours and fund portable security cameras for city parks.

“We have to be vigilant; we have to remain on offense,” said Mayor Andrew Ginther.

City leaders said they will use current data to place officers and cameras where they are most needed. The city will be placing 25 portable cameras and seven portable light towers in city parks.

“These cameras and lights are portable so they are able to be moved depending on where they need to go, these cameras can be monitored in real time,” said Bernita Reese, Columbus Recreation and Parks Director.

The anti-violence effort will also put up to 40 additional Columbus police officers in key areas, at key times in the summer. First Assistant Chief Lashanna Potts said officers will do this through voluntary overtime. She said this will not keep them from their regular shifts. NBC4 asked if the division has the staffing to keep up.

“I will say officers have been doing this detail since the summer started, they did it all last year and we didn’t force anyone but can that happen, yes. Can we restrict days, absolutely,” Potts said. “I will tell you officers are signing up. We don’t have enough spots right now as many officers that want to work. For them double time is an incentive.”.

Potts said officers will also be visible at community center pools, on bikes and at events. Last year, their team of bike officers as part of Operation Safe Streets spent more than 2,000 hours on their bikes and made 107 felony arrests.

“This summer is going to be a busy one and you can expect to see our dedicated men and women not only in uniform but also in plain clothes working together with the community to build a safer, stronger Columbus,” Potts said.

Mayor Ginther said Operation Moonlight has been successful in the past, but given the recent uptick in violence, their guard is up. He is calling on parents to step up this summer too.

“Part of that is the city’s responsibility but parents have to be part of the solution here as well as the rest of the community,” Ginther said.

The mayor is talking about the juvenile curfew. Anyone under the age of 17 is not allowed to be outside from midnight to 4:30 am. The mayor said the city will be enforcing this, but they need the community’s help.

With school being out, they also want to remind people of the summer camps and jobs available through the city. City leaders also made a more than $20 million dollar investment into summer youth programming.

Columbus police will also continue Operation Burnout in the Short North. This started after two violent weekends in the arts district. First Assistant Chief Potts said this weekend they made 10 felony arrests, seven weapons recovered, nine curfew summons and 202 vehicles impounded.

Potts said after considering the results of the last few weekends, they have decided to scale back their efforts. She said parking will now be allowed on the southbound side of N High Street after 10 pm.