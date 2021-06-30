Columbus leaders announcing third phase of city’s ‘Reimagining Public Safety’ initiative

The riverfront and downtown of Columbus, Ohio, seen from an aerial drone on April 18, 2020. (Photo: NBC4)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Members of Columbus City Council will be announcing the third phase of the ‘Reimagining Public Safety’ initiative.

During a news conference at 10 a.m., Wednesday, council members are expected to announce both short and long-term proposals that focus on neighborhood safety and anti-violence programming.

Earlier this year, City Council held a series of six virtual town halls about public safety.

During each of those discussions, the public was surveyed with the results were presented in March.

Residents answered survey questions about other options for responses to certain types of emergency calls, violence prevention, and investing in accountability and a better division of police.

When the results were released, Council President Shannon Hardin said the three big takeaways from the surveys were residents wanting more tools in the public safety toolbox, especially for mental health and addiction; residents wanting more invested in crime prevention like youth programs; and residents were looking for ways they can build stronger relationships with police.

According to Hardin, there were more than 4,000 survey responses throughout the town halls.