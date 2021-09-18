Columbus Latino festival offers live music, international flavor

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Close to 4,000 people are expected to gather at the Columbus Commons Saturday evening for the annual ¡Viva Festival Latino en Concierto!, featuring live music and food trucks, all offering an international flavor.

Even with the estimated crowd, it’s below what the festival has experienced in past years, but that could be chalked up to COVID-19. The festival is observing social distancing and had to limit the number of free tickets offered for this year’s event.

However, organizers said people come from all over to attend the festival.

“It’s interesting because with this festival, it’s not only for Latino culture,” said Rich Corsi, vice president of programming for CAPA, the organizers of the event. “I mean, we get African Americans, white crowd, Asian, Latino, it’s just like a big family reunion, and it’s like a really nice party.”

The festival goes on until 10 p.m., with the live performances being available for livestream by clicking here.