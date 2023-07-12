COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A crowded ballroom at Columbus State’s Mitchell Hall Wednesday evening cheered for keynote speaker Sonja Trauss. Traus spoke about her mission called “Yes In My Back Yard,” a counter-pursuit against the “not in my backyard” notion often associated with urban housing projects.

The second annual Housing for All forum was an opportunity for community leaders and stakeholders to hear about the issues facing affordable housing and how the Columbus City Council is addressing them.

“Columbus is growing, exponentially. With that comes some big-time issues like a housing crisis. Like an eviction crisis,” explained Councilmember Shayla Favor who serves as Chair of Housing, Health, & Human Services.

She added, “If we are truly going to be the city, we say we’re going to be, then we’ve got to embrace those issues.”

One major question asked at the forum: How?

“We’re just not building enough. Beyond that, it’s really trying to tackle this notion of ‘Not in My Back Yard,'” explained Favor.

Favor said, “A lot of times what we’ll hear from folks is ‘These are great projects to have, but it shouldn’t be in my community.’ Or ‘There is a growing homelessness crisis, but we can’t put a shelter right here.”

That’s where Trauss and her expertise come into play. She lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and fights to help destigmatize housing projects and get the ‘Yes In My Back Yard’ campaign going. The organization now boasts representation in 40 cities across the country.

Another part of the housing issues is growth. The city of Columbus is growing and while that means more opportunity and a boost for the local economy, the housing market is struggling to keep up. More people and not enough places to live drive up demand. Higher demand means higher prices.

Landlord Ella Moody looks at that as an issue for the city’s most vulnerable: seniors.

“That’s the emergency right now. If you drive down Livingston, at Lilly and Livingston they have put a tent on the roof of the building. That’s what we’re looking at out there,” she explained.

Councilmember Favor said help is on the way. Voters approved $200 million toward housing issues during 2022 election season. Some of that money, she says, is already making an impact.

“Those dollars are going into investing and preserving our housing units in the city of Columbus. It’s also going to help build more units in the city of Columbus,” Favor said, with more on the way. “We’ve got another 60 million in (Federal) emergency rental assistance allotted that has gone to support our aging residents in our communities,” she explained.

Moody believes there is another major roadblock. She said the process for getting help for seniors and others who need housing assistance is a nightmare.

“Now our seniors are being trampled trying to get in the door at IMPACT. Everybody has to go through that one (phone) number and we’re getting lost in the sauce for our natives. We need help,” she said.

The crowded room seemed energized by the conversation, and optimistic about the future of the city.