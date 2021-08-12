Columbus joins “OneOhio” settlement agreement on opioids

OxyContin

FILE – This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. The global business consulting firm McKinsey & Company has agreed to a $573 million settlement over its role in the opioid crisis, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. An announcement is expected Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The City of Columbus is joining in the “OneOhio” settlement resolving litigation against three largest opioid distributors: Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen.

City Attorney Zach Klein announced the formal agreement in a statement Thursday.

Under the settlement, the three distributors would pay the state of Ohio approximately $809 million, which will go to treatment and prevention programs.

“No amount would replace the lives lost to this epidemic, but banding together with other communities across the state will allow us to secure the critical resources we need to continue battling this crisis here in Columbus,” Klein said.

As part of the agreement, the distributors will undergo mandated industry reforms to prevent further damage from opioid addiction. 

 “I look forward to a collaborative use of these funds to help our region recover from the trauma that the over-prescription of opioids caused our community,” said Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

