COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus has beaten Cleveland and Cincinnati to be be ranked as the safest large city in Ohio by the ConsumerAffairs Research Team.

The non-governmental entity says it used data from the FBI and the U.S. Census Bureau to score U.S. cities and states based on the following criteria: violent and property crime rates, the number of law enforcement officers per capita, and law enforcement budgets.

The research determined that Ohio is the #7 safest state in the United States.

“It’s only 18th in violent crime and 23rd in property crime, but it has the highest budget per law enforcement employee in the U.S. at nearly $215,000,” the report says. “That’s over $20,000 more than the second-ranking state in the category. Still, Ohio is just 26th in law enforcement officers per capita.”

Other Ohio stats:

Safest small town: Hunting Valley

Hunting Valley Safest midsize town: Perrysburg

Perrysburg Safest large city: Columbus

New Jersey was ranked the safest state, with Arkansas bringing up the rear.