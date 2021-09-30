COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Two OSU students, one is a recent grad, came up with a project called “Columbus Is My Neighborhood.” The goal was to recognized unsung heroes in the community.

“Sometimes the smaller communities of color that do have impacts, culturally and volunteer wise do get pushed to the back burner,” said Tori Burton.

The duo is highlighting the works of the unsung heroes with a photoshoot to give them the spotlight that they deserve. The photos will be displayed on kiosks around the city.