COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death” of an eight-month-old boy in the North Linden section of the city Monday.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Hiawatha Street at approximately 6:30 p.m., where they found the child. The boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:51 p.m., police said.

According to police, the department’s homicide unit is investigating the child’s death.

“At this time, we are waiting for the medical professionals to get their side of it done, and then, if there’s a criminal element, we will take it from there, but no charges have been filed at this time,” said Columbus Division of Police Sgt. David Scarpitti.

Police said they expect to have at least preliminary results from the boy’s autopsy from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office Wednesday.