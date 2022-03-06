COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, so does the support from central Ohio.

People came together at two events in downtown Columbus Sunday, the first being a prayer event at the Ohio Statehouse.

The second event was held at First Congregational Church on Broad Street in Columbus, where an interfaith prayer for Ukraine took place, with members of the Christian, Jewish, and Islamic faiths gathering to show their support.

Organizers said they’ve all been praying for Ukraine in their own places of worship, but thought they should come together to pray as well.

Members added Ukrainian and peace flags and sunflowers by the stairs of the church.

“We’ve all been praying in our communities for the people of Ukraine and also for the Russian resistance movements,” said First Congregational Church Rev. Tim Ahrens. “There’s fighting, if you will, for freedom on both sides of the border, so we’ve been doing this and been supporting actions to help the people of Ukraine, but we decided it was time to come together.”