COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Police have identified three suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting outside a north Columbus store late last month.

Police have identified 21-year-old Ke’Aun Logan, of Columbus; 17-year-old Jebrelle McClendon; and 16-year-old Taywaun Gavin as the suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Neal Smith on June 25 outside a store near the 2000 block of Argyle Drive.

Police said arrest warrants on aggravated murder charges have been issued for all three suspects, saying tips from the public helped identify them.

In addition to Smith, a 34-year-old woman was shot and injured in the incident, with police saying she was a bystander and that Smith was the intended victim.

The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

According to police, surveillance videos show the suspects watching Smith as he makes a purchase inside the store. After leaving the market, the suspects followed Smith before two of them confronted him near Argyle Drive and Woodland Avenue.

Police said Smith yelled, “Just take it!” at the men before the shots were fired.

Police said it appeared the suspects decided to rob Smith since they knew he had cash on him after watching him in the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police Det. Kelley at 614-645-0907, email tkelley@columbuspolice.org, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

Surveillance photos of the suspects are below.