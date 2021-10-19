COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Carol Stewart Village is celebrating its first anniversary in Franklinton.

The Carol Stewart Village is aimed at young people between the ages of 18 and 24 who have aged out of the foster care system or are just experiencing homelessness.

Before they were converted into apartments, they were motel rooms, and a frequent run for Columbus police, responding to everything from shootings and drug trafficking to prostitution.

Those rooms have been turned into more than 60 efficiency apartments.

On top of the housing, the community also has on-site physical and mental health services, job training, and a food pantry.

It also provides a sense of community for those who might not have a family to call their own.



“These are young people who are disconnected from their family, they’ve been living on the street and have been let down by adults by and large, and so this village is intended to create a community for them, to help them begin to develop a sense of rootedness in the neighborhood around them, and we’re just so proud of what Carol Stewart Village has become,” said Ann Bischoff, CEO of Star House Columbus, which operates the village.

The Columbus Metro Housing Authority said they’re committed to making sure the village is around for years to come, announcing $7 million in funding for the village over the next 15 years.