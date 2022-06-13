COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in custody after barricading himself in a room at a downtown Columbus hotel, prompting police to evacuate the building Monday evening.

Police responded to the Sheraton Columbus Hotel on East State Street near the Ohio Statehouse at approximately 3:36 p.m. on a call for a man suffering from apparent mental health issues.

When officers entered the room, the man was inside the bathroom claiming to have an explosive device, at which point, the evacuation of the building began.

Investigators did not find an explosive device at the scene.

“It was the officers doing exactly what we do every single day, make sure that the safety of individuals here in the city of Columbus are taken care of and that’s what they did,” Columbus Police Cmdr. Mark Denner said at the scene.

Denner said the man is being taken to a facility to get the mental health treatment he needs.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect.

There is no further information available at this time. This story will be updated as more information is released.