COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city of Columbus is hosting some of the biggest names in college basketball for an all-star game.

Inside Nationwide Arena, a large crowd has gathered for Saturday night’s matchup.

Some of the best players in college basketball are preparing to take the court, and some of those players are from Ohio.

The event is organized by Classic for Columbus, and it gives these athletes the opportunity to show off their skills and possibly further their careers.

Some of those players said it’s an honor to be able to perform in front of a large audience and bring some of their elite talents to Columbus.

“It’s been great,” said Marcus Ernst, playing for the Ohio All-Stars. “There’s been a lot of great energy from the Ohio team, real electric, so we’re looking forward to it.”

“This is like, this game is a once in a lifetime opportunity for some of us,” said Aaron Thompson, also playing for the Ohio All-Stars. “This could be some of our last games, but I think we’re just enjoying the opportunity.”

Not only does the game serve as a showcase for these players, but it also brings in millions of dollars in revenue to the city and thousands of dollars in local scholarships to the area.

