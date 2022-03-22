COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus is hoping a new plan will mean fewer problems for surveillance cameras at the city’s parks and recreation centers.

A new contract to put a plan in place was approved by Columbus City Council this week.

Across the city, there are more than 500 cameras pointed at the city’s parks and rec centers, including North Bank Park.

In the past, issues resulted in parts of the surveillance system down for weeks at a time. The hope is that will not happen with the new plan.

As more people head out to the parks to enjoy the spring weather, the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department wants to make sure everyone out and about is as safe as possible.

“Our facilities are meant to be places of joy and anything we can do to reassure the public is a great thing,” said Kerry Francis, chief of communications for the department.

In the past, the surveillance cameras have been monitored and repaired by rec and parks staff and a company that specializes in these systems. According to an ordinance just passed by city council Monday night, the task has become too great for the staff to keep up with.

“This contract will allow us to have more preventative maintenance on the cameras and also have some parts ready and give us priority scheduling when there is a failure with one of the cameras,” Francis said.

Francis added that the new $102,000 contract approved by council will have specialists regularly checking on the equipment.

After the deadly shooting of Olivia Kurtz at Bicentennial Park last May, it was determined the connection for viewing footage from the park remotely had been out of operation for a few weeks. Francis said this new contract will help prevent things like that from happening again.

“Ensuring we have an extra layer to keep our cameras up in good working order… just gives that extra sense of security to residents,” he said.

The ordinance also determines how the plan allows access to a 24/7 response in the event of a serious crime or occurrence.

“If we have incidents, which we’re hoping we will not, but if we do and when we do, that we will be able to capture that information timely and be able to bring those individuals to justice because we want our residents to feel safe and be safe,” said Columbus Department of Public Safety Director Robert Clark.

The Rec and Parks Department is finishing up a six-month trial of the plan, with the new contract kicking in at the end of the trial period and lasting for about a year.