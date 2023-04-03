COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a woman’s body was found on the city’s west side Monday afternoon.

Police officers responded at approximately 5:26 p.m. to the 4700 block of Sullivant Avenue after a woman was found outside and didn’t appear to be breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:34 p.m.

Police said the woman was suffering from an unknown injury and that the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are not known.

Police are looking for video and evidence from the area that will help with the investigation.

The woman’s identity will be released when police confirm her identity and her next of kin are notified.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.