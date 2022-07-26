COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a fatal shooting at a Franklinton homeless shelter earlier this month has been indicted on multiple murder charges.

Christopher O. Smith, 35, was indicted Tuesday on three charges of murder, two charges of aggravated murder, and one charge each of kidnapping, attempted murder, and felonious assault. The murder and aggravated murder charges carry firearm specifications.

Smith was arrested in the July 14 shooting at the Van Buren Emergency Shelter on the 500 block of Van Buren Drive. Officers found two victims — Rodney Reavis, 40, and Amanda K. Perkins, 36 — suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Investigators said a confrontation at the shelter may have led to the shooting, and video they found from the scene tied Smith to the crime.

Smith is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.