COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus took a stand against violence Saturday by holding a gun buyback event where residents could turn in their guns anonymously and get money in return.

City leaders said the event was a success, with a line wrapped around the block and hundreds of guns turned in.

Columbus police officials said every gun collected is one less gun on the streets, and one less gun that could get into the hands of children and one less gun to be used in a violent crime.

Eventually, all the surrendered weapons will be destroyed, but first, police will run the guns through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) laboratory to see if any of them are connected to a crime.

Columbus Division of Police Assistant Chief Greg Bodker hoped the event was a welcoming and accepting environment.

“One less gun, or if you look behind me, hundreds of less guns, on the street are hundreds of fewer guns that can be in the hands of potential criminals used to hurt people in our community, people that we all know and we look around what has happened already this year,” Bodker said. “Some of that violence is senseless.”

People who turned in their guns were given gift cards of up to $750 based on the firearm’s value. Due to the volume of people who took part, the event wrapped up after two hours.