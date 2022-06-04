COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Several groups across Columbus came together Saturday to call for an end to gun violence in their community.

Hundreds gathered in Maloney Park in Linden, wearing orange as part of the national Wear Orange weekend, a movement started eight years ago to honor and remember the victims and survivors of gun violence.

Saturday’s event featured many Columbus groups including Moms Demand Action, Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children, and We Are Linden, all coming together to educate and raise awareness about gun violence in their community.

“A 15-year-old and an 18-year-old were killed in Columbus last night,” said Laura Robertson-Boyd with Moms Demand Action. “It’s just too much. We have to do something.”

“It hurts,” said Ralph Carter with We Are Linden. “Losing someone hurts, and we want to make sure that we champion and make sure these young people have things and something positive to look into.”

In the United States, more than 110 people are killed by gun violence every day.