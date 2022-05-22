COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the second year, several organizations teamed up Sunday for the Big Bike Drive.

The drive was put on by several organizations including CD92.9, CAS, Franklinton Cycle Works, Yay Bikes, and CO GO Bike Share.

It was held at CAS on Olentangy River Road. The wet weather wasn’t enough to dampen sprits or donations, more than 100 bikes donated in the event.

“Just dropping off our daughter’s bike, it’s been in the basement for about 18 years now,” said John Seagoff.

The bikes were accepted in any condition, some needing some work, some just to be disposed of properly. The repairable ones fixed and sent to Franklinton Cycle Works.

Participants like Randy Malloy say this is all about creating opportunities for people to succeed.

“Having your own transportation is really really key,” said Malloy.

More than 100 bikes were handed out in the 2-day event.