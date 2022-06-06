COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An effort to shine the spotlight on some of our neighbors who are making a difference in Columbus is back.

This will mark the second year for Columbus is My Neighborhood.

Two Ohio State University students who interned with the Neighborhood Design Center came up with the idea last year to honor minorities.

Residents will nominate someone or an organization that is changing lives, and those selected will have a photo shoot, with the results showcased on Orange Barrel Media’s kiosks throughout the city. The kiosks will feature a QR code visitors can scan to learn more about the featured honoree.

The initial idea was to highlight Columbus natives.

“You could’ve been here one year and you could’ve made an impact or found your niche within the Columbus community,” said Kendra Asideu, one of the programs founders. “So, we did tweak that requirement, which is really great, and we also opened up the age demographic. We really wanted to incorporate the fact that change and being the person of change within your community or being an unsung hero within your community doesn’t come with an age or experience.”

One of those being honored this year is Sisters of Empowerment, a Linden-based non-profit that helps people find jobs and learn to manage their money, focusing on those who’ve spent time behind bars.

“People have barriers, but they want to get over those barriers, but they want to get over those barriers,” said Margaret Rembert.

Rembert, along with her sisters Lois Ferguson and Alice Ferguson, started Sisters of Empowerment about 12 years ago.

“We want to give them an opportunity they may not stay with us forever, but we want to help them get off that launch pad for success,” said Lois Ferguson.

Sisters of Empowerment also helps people through the homeownership process, learn life skills, and hold numerous service projects.

“We do it because there is a need, but we also do it because we want others to know anything is possible,” Rembert said. “Anything is possible.”

