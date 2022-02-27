COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A local group is working to get more animals out of cages and into loving homes after two large rescue operations this week.

Cofounders of Freedom Tails Ohio said they’re seeing a lot of dogs in need right now.

“We got some calls last week and we went out last Friday and Saturday and picked them up,” said April Burnside, one of Freedom Tails founders.

The group rescued two dozen dogs, both adult and puppies, over the last week.

For Burnside and Kristin Martin, that’s all in a day’s work.

“We’re constantly rescuing dogs from commercial breeding,” Burnside said.

Freedom Tails Ohio provides rescue services for dogs who have been put out of service by commercial pet breeders, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation has worsened.

“They were producing more puppies to keep up with the demand of puppies,” Burnside said. “Now that COVID has slowed down, they’re still producing a high number of puppies and now we’re seeing a lot of retirees.”

The organization travels weekly to take in dogs, cats, and other animals, all of which comes with a cost.

“We run solely on adoption fees and donations,” Burnside said.

“It’s all about funding, to get them to the proper vet facility to get them to the proper care,” said volunteer veterinarian Dr. Jodi Smith.

“We need funds for vetting,” Burnside said. “Right now, we have three orthopedic surgeries happening, a heart surgery at Ohio State, and 24 new dogs that half of them have serious problems.”

For more information on how you can help, click here.