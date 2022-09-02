COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Opa! The Columbus Greek Festival is celebrating its 49th anniversary this weekend, taking over parts of Downtown and the Short North.

On the grounds of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 555 N. High St., the festival runs this Saturday through Monday. Festival-goers will get an authentic taste of Greece, with hand-made food and pastries, live dance and music, cathedral tours and more.

Admission tickets are good for all four days of the festival for $5. Senior citizen tickets will be available for $4, and children under 12 get in free.

Greek gourmet foods will be available all weekend, including a doughy spanakopita with a blend of spinach and cheeses, a layered macaroni called pastitsio with a tomato-cinnamon meat sauce, gyros topped with a cucumber-sour cream sauce, a shish kebab marinated in lemon called souvlaki and a classic Greek salad with traditional dressing topped with feta cheese and black olives.

The festival would not be complete without hand-crafted Greek delicacies. Guests will find baklava layered with butter and walnuts topped with Greek syrup, kataifi baked with butter and dipped in honey, tsourekia sweet bread and much more. View details about festival dining here.

Baklava is a must-do treat for visitors at the festival this weekend

Greek folk dancers will perform in traditional dress throughout the weekend

Spanakopita, a blend of spinach and cheese wrapped in a buttered dough

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral will be open for tours throughout the weekend

Greek folk dancers will be performing in full traditional dress throughout the weekend and guests will have the opportunity to learn the dances as well. The Hellenic Singers will also be performing throughout the festival weekend, singing Greek folk songs. View details about the performances here.

Unique vendors will line the streets with imported Greek items including jewelry, clothing, artwork and more. View details about the festival shops here.

The cathedral will be open throughout the weekend for guests to tour the structure, made of detailed mosaics and marble that honor the Orthodox faith. View details on the tours here.

The Columbus Greek Festival runs 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Visitors are encouraged to park in the lots surrounding the Greater Columbus Convention Center. View a map here.