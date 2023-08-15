COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus City Council is teaming up with merchant Mini-Super and Yoder Family Farm to offer free boxes of produce to those families in need.

The first such giveaway was held Tuesday at the Blackburn Community Center, but there will be three more opportunities for families to pick up the free produce.

The remaining food giveaways are:

Tuesday, Aug. 22 at the Milo Grogan Community Center

Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the Brentnell Community Center

Tuesday, Sept. 5 at the Gille Community Center

All giveaways are held from 4-6 p.m. and are on a first-come, first-served basis.