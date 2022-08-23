COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A bar in the Hilltop neighborhood with a history of crime has been given orders by the city to restrict operating hours.

The City of Columbus announced Tuesday that it has secured a preliminary injunction against the owners of the Spotlight II Lounge on West Mound Street, citing criminal activity it said has occurred at the bar over the past year.

Court documents said that Columbus police have been dispatched to the bar 50 times since July 1, 2021, primarily during the hours of 1-5 a.m.

Due to the height of incidents taking place in the overnight hours, the city ordered the bar to be closed this upcoming weekend and cannot be open past 1 a.m. on any nights.

The Spotlight II Lounge also cannot have any patrons inside after 1:15 a.m., must have licensed security while open and until 2 a.m., and the city said the owners need to take reasonable measures against loitering while allowing law enforcement to remove people there after 2 a.m.

“The long history of violence and criminal activity at this bar presents a substantial safety risk to patrons, employees and area residents, and it’s imperative that the city step in to hold property owners accountable and protect public safety,” City Attorney Zach Klein said. “We want to work with property owners to end the violence, but if that proves too much for them to address, we will not hesitate to take further action, including shutting the bar down for good.”

According to the city, property taxes have not been paid since June 2021 and the owners must pay more than $7,000 in delinquent property taxes.

The City noted a variety of incidents that police were called for at the Spotlight II Lounge. Among those include:

Drug overdose on July 10, 2021

Shots fired on July 28, 2021

Homicide on July 31, 2021

Fight with a shot fired outside parking lot on May 8, 2022

Multiple shots fired from parking lot into wall on June 4, 2022

Police also received calls and reports of stolen vehicles, car break-ins, and unlawful adult entertainment performances.

The next scheduled court date will be on Nov. 14.