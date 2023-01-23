COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Gas prices in the Columbus shot up nearly 30 cents this past week, just one week after prices at the pump took a small dip.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus is $3.50, which is 28.6 cents higher than the previous week. That is also 66.2 cents higher than one month ago and 46.3 cents higher than one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

Nationally gas prices jumped up 11.3 cents, averaging $3.39 a gallon.

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $2.96 a gallon while the most expensive was at $3.69 per gallon.