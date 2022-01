COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — There was an increase in the price of gasoline for Columbus drivers.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price of gas for the Columbus area is $3.11, which is 7.7 cents more than the previous week.

Prices for a gallon of gas in the area are 16.2 cents higher than a month ago, and 68.7 cents more than a year ago.

Nationally, a gallon of gas is averaging $3.34 which is 2.9 cents higher than a week ago.