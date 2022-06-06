COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Prices for a gallon of gas in Columbus have had a major increase over the past week.

GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus stands at $4.81 Monday, which is 40.5 cents higher than the previous week. That is 73.3 cents higher than a month ago and nearly $2 higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $4.66 a gallon Sunday with the most expensive topping out at $5.36, according to GasBuddy.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas has gone up 26 cents in the last week, averaging $4.85.