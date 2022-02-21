COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus drivers saw another increase at the pump in the past week.

GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area has increased 12.1 cents, to $3.34. Prices are up 30 cents since last month, and more than 69 cents higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station around Columbus was $2.95 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.49, according to GasBuddy.

Nationally, the average price for gas was $3.51, which is 3 cents higher than the previous week, and 20 cents higher than a month ago.