COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Gas prices remain above $4 a gallon in the latest data released by GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for a gallon of gas for the Columbus area is $4.06 a gallon, which is the same price as last week.

This remains 84 cents higher than a month ago and $1.43 higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy reports the lowest price for a gallon of gas in the area is $3.86 while the most expensive is $4.39.

The average cost for a gallon of gas nationally also remains the same at $4.32.