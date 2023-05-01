COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Third time is a charm as gas prices dropped nearly a dime for the third consecutive week in Columbus, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 500 stations.

GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus dropped to $3.55 Monday, 9.7 cents lower than the previous week, totaling 27 cents over the last three weeks. However, that price per gallon is still 0.4 cents higher than one month ago, while at the same time listed as 42.1 cents lower than one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $2.99 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.75, according to GasBuddy.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas also dipped slightly, 6.3 cents per gallon, averaging $3.58.