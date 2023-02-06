COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the first time this calendar year, the national average price of gasoline has seen a weekly decline.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus has fallen to $3.47, which is 13.4 cents lower than the previous week. However it is still 17.1 cents higher than a month ago and 21.2 cents higher than a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said the dip is “primarily thanks to a sharp and sudden drop in the price of oil,” which he said is not uncommon in February due to low demand.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

The National average price for a gallon of gas also fell, by 4.4 cents, averaging $3.44 a gallon.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $2.85 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.79.